KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 313,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

