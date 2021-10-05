Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $209,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,130 shares of company stock worth $62,322,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $256.72. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.29. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

