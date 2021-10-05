Main Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS REM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 456,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

