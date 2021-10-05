Karp Capital Management Corp Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,469,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $37.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,711.11. 13,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

