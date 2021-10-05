Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 14,083 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.62% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400,072 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,373. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

