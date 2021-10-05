Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $954,534. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

