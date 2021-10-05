Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OLN stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

