Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 3,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,683.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

