Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. 59,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

