Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 27,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $315.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

