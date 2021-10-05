Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

