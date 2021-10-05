Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.30 ($216.82).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €4.60 ($5.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.40 ($144.00). 82,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -69.74. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

