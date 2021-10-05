Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NOV by 59.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

