Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.30. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 13,078 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.