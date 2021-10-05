DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $30.78

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $31.88. DermTech shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 1,671 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $968.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

