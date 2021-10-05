Main Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 183,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

