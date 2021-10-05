Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 32,913 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

