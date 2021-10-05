BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.56

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 133256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get BP alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in BP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.