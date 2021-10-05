Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,759. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,540 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,962. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

