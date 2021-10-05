The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,228. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

