Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for about 1.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,388. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

