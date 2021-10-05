Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $149.04 million and $3.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

