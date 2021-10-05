$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report $8.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.19 million. SRAX reported sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth about $152,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,869. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

