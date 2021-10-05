MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 44,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,377. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

