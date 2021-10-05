Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises approximately 2.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $661.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $642.96 and its 200 day moving average is $606.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $677.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

