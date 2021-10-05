MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,737. The company has a market cap of $943.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $1,048,081 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

