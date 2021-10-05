MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $483,000 Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,497,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

XPO traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.