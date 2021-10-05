MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 862 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,112. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

