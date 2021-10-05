MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 64,608 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,608 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.56% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,805,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 433,159 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 541,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,244. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

