222 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.08 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
