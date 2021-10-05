222 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.08 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

