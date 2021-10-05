Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.42 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $31,918,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $28,617,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $124.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

