Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $128,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $156.48. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

