Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

ORCL stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

