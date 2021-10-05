Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 21,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,330. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

