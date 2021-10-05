Mather Group LLC. Sells 22,476 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 789,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,135,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 1,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.