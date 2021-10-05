Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $132,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,410. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.