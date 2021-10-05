Mather Group LLC. Has $383.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 9.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.87% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $383,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

