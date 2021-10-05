Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,064. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

