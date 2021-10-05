Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.22. 2,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,894. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

