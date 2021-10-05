Profund Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,551,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.