Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.66 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,889,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,512,000 after purchasing an additional 471,560 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,458,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,237,000 after acquiring an additional 315,139 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 864.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.