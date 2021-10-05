AGF Investments LLC Invests $494,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

