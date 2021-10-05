Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

