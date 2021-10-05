iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $392.86 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.61.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.