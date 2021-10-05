Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,380 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wayfair by 53.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $242.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.