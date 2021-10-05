DuckDaoDime Market Cap Hits $15.11 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00029010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $248,017.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

