Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Critical Survey

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Zuora alerts:

64.3% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zuora has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zuora and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60 QAD 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55% QAD 2.11% 11.66% 4.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and QAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.68 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -27.75 QAD $307.86 million 5.96 $11.06 million N/A N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora.

Summary

QAD beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.