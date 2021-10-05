Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.42 million and $12.69 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

