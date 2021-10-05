Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 58.8% in September

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HSON traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

