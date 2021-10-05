Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Increases By 60.6%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,287. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

